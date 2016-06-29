BRIEF-Hovnanian Enterprises, GTIS Partners announces Homebuilding JV

UPDATE 3-Toy seller plans listing as investors turn more bullish on Russia
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Writes through with new context, detail)
June 29 Hovnanian Enterprises Inc :
* Says company and GTIS Partners LP, have entered into a joint venture agreement to acquire portfolio of Homebuilding Communities
* Approximately $160 million of capital will be invested in joint venture, with co contributing 25% and GTIS Partners providing 75%
* Says Hovnanian will manage day-to-day operations of the venture
* Hovnanian Enterprises Inc says expects proceeds from home sales to exceed $1.0 billion in revenue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Writes through with new context, detail)
BERLIN, Jan 16 A lawyer for one of the Volkswagen executives charged last week by U.S. prosecutors over the company's diesel emissions scandal said the way they handled the legal process would have been unconstitutional under German law.
* Simon Crowe has advised boards of GasLog Ltd, GasLog Partners LP of his decision to step down from his position as CFO on June 30, 2017