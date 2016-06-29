版本:
BRIEF-Hovnanian Enterprises, GTIS Partners announces Homebuilding JV

June 29 Hovnanian Enterprises Inc :

* Says company and GTIS Partners LP, have entered into a joint venture agreement to acquire portfolio of Homebuilding Communities

* Approximately $160 million of capital will be invested in joint venture, with co contributing 25% and GTIS Partners providing 75%

* Says Hovnanian will manage day-to-day operations of the venture

* Hovnanian Enterprises Inc says expects proceeds from home sales to exceed $1.0 billion in revenue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

