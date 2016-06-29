版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 30日 星期四 00:41 BJT

BRIEF-Citi announces sale of prepaid card services to Wirecard

June 29 Citigroup Inc :

* Citi announces sale of prepaid card services to Wirecard

* The operations of prepaidcard services, including its approximately 120 employees, will be transferred to Wirecard upon closing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐