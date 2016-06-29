版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 30日 星期四 01:19 BJT

BRIEF-Kuraray seen boosting profit in first half - Nikkei

June 29 (Reuters) -

* Kuraray seen boosting profit in first half - Nikkei

* Kuraray is expected to turn in a group operating profit of just over 32 bln yen ($311 mln) for the January-June half - Nikkei

* Kuraray's sales apparently shrank 5 pct to about 250 bln yen for January-June half - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/292UEx3) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐