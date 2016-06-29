BRIEF-Brookfield Asset Management reports 12.13 pct stake in class A shares of Terraform Power as of June 20 - SEC filing

UPDATE 3-Toy seller plans listing as investors turn more bullish on Russia
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Writes through with new context, detail)
June 29 Brookfield Asset Management Inc:
* Brookfield Asset Management Inc reports 12.13 pct stake in class A shares of Terraform Power Inc as of June 20, 2016 - SEC filing
* Brookfield asset management Inc also making efforts to acquire the shares of Terraform Power Inc beneficially owned by Sunedison Inc
* Brookfield Asset Management says it has entered into swap agreements giving it economic exposure to the class A shares of Terraform Power Inc
* Brookfield Asset Management says it has economic exposure, including exposure under swap agreements, of about 24.82 pct of Terraform Power Inc's class A shares Source text (1.usa.gov/298i4nT) Further company coverage:
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Writes through with new context, detail)
BERLIN, Jan 16 A lawyer for one of the Volkswagen executives charged last week by U.S. prosecutors over the company's diesel emissions scandal said the way they handled the legal process would have been unconstitutional under German law.
* Simon Crowe has advised boards of GasLog Ltd, GasLog Partners LP of his decision to step down from his position as CFO on June 30, 2017