2016年 6月 30日

BRIEF-Boxed Wholesale names of Naeem Ishaq CFO

June 29 (Reuters) -

* Boxed wholesale announces appointment of naeem ishaq as chief financial officer, effective july 1, 2016

* Boxed wholesale says prior to joining boxed, ishaq was head of finance, strategy, and risk at square Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

