BRIEF-Pacific Safety Products awarded long-term contract from Government Of Canada

June 29 Pacific Safety Products Inc

* Awarded long term contract from government of Canada for supply of fragmentation vests to Canadian armed forces

* Contract has an estimated total value of up to $33 million, assuming all additional optional orders are fully exercised Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

