BRIEF-Bombardier Commercial Aircraft announces delivery of first C Series aircraft

June 29 Bombardier Commercial Aircraft

* Bombardier commercial aircraft announced delivery of first c series aircraft

* First cs100 aircraft is scheduled to enter service with swiss on july 15, 2016 Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

