公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 29日 星期三 21:38 BJT

BRIEF-Lightbridge secures $2.8 mln preferred stock investment at $0.55/shr

June 29 Lightbridge Corp

* Lightbridge secures $2.8 million preferred stock investment at $0.55 per share, subject to closing conditions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

