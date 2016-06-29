BRIEF-Alphabet Inc appoints Roger Ferguson member of board

BRIEF-Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 - Nikkei
* Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 to about 190 billion yen - Nikkei
June 29 Alphabet Inc
* Alphabet Inc says on June 24, 2016, board of directors appointed Roger Ferguson to serve as a member of board and audit committee of board
* In connection with appointment, Ferguson will be granted initial equity award of $1 million in form of company's restricted stock units
* Following Ferguson's appointment to audit committee, L. John Doerr resigned from audit committee
* Doerr was appointed to serve as a member of leadership development and compensation committee of board Source: (1.usa.gov/292xG9H ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 to about 190 billion yen - Nikkei
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Writes through with new context, detail)
BERLIN, Jan 16 A lawyer for one of the Volkswagen executives charged last week by U.S. prosecutors over the company's diesel emissions scandal said the way they handled the legal process would have been unconstitutional under German law.