BRIEF-Alphabet Inc appoints Roger Ferguson member of board

June 29 Alphabet Inc

* Alphabet Inc says on June 24, 2016, board of directors appointed Roger Ferguson to serve as a member of board and audit committee of board

* In connection with appointment, Ferguson will be granted initial equity award of $1 million in form of company's restricted stock units

* Following Ferguson's appointment to audit committee, L. John Doerr resigned from audit committee

* Doerr was appointed to serve as a member of leadership development and compensation committee of board Source: (1.usa.gov/292xG9H )