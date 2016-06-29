版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 29日 星期三 21:46 BJT

BRIEF-Finra fines Deutsche Bank Securities $6 mln

June 29 Deutsche Bank Ag

* FINRA fines Deutsche Bank Securities Inc $6 million for submitting inaccurate and late blue sheet data- Tweet Source text : (bit.ly/29cakU2) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

