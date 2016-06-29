版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 29日 星期三 23:45 BJT

BRIEF-Easterly Acquisition says Sungevity will pay co $12 mln if merger terminated - SEC filing

June 29 Easterly Acquisition Corp :

* If merger deal terminated, Sungevity shall pay company a termination fee of lesser of $12 million - SEC filing Source text 1.usa.gov/29phhwM Further company coverage:

