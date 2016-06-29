版本:
2016年 6月 29日

BRIEF-UK's CMA says not refer Mckesson unit, AAH Pharma-UDG deal for phase 2 probe

June 29 Competition and Markets Authority(CMA):

* UK's CMA says decided not to refer merger by Mckesson Corp unit AAH Pharmaceuticals of MASTA and Sangers to a Phase 2 investigation. Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/29eSv3J) (Bengaluru Newsroom)

