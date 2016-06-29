BRIEF-Moog Inc says entered into amendment to loan agreement of Mar 28, 2013

UPDATE 3-Toy seller plans listing as investors turn more bullish on Russia
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Writes through with new context, detail)
June 29 Moog Inc
* Moog Inc says entered into amendment no. 3 dated as of June 28, 2016 to fourth amended and restated loan agreement dated as of March 28, 2013
* Says amendment extends the maturity of the credit facility from May 22, 2019 to June 28, 2021 - SEC Filing Source - 1.usa.gov/2995xSF Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Writes through with new context, detail)
BERLIN, Jan 16 A lawyer for one of the Volkswagen executives charged last week by U.S. prosecutors over the company's diesel emissions scandal said the way they handled the legal process would have been unconstitutional under German law.
* Simon Crowe has advised boards of GasLog Ltd, GasLog Partners LP of his decision to step down from his position as CFO on June 30, 2017