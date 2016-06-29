BRIEF-Moog Inc says entered into amendment to loan agreement of Mar 28, 2013

June 29 Moog Inc

* Moog Inc says entered into amendment no. 3 dated as of June 28, 2016 to fourth amended and restated loan agreement dated as of March 28, 2013

* Says amendment extends the maturity of the credit facility from May 22, 2019 to June 28, 2021 - SEC Filing Source - 1.usa.gov/2995xSF Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)