版本:
中国
2016年 6月 29日

BRIEF-IBM Corp - Collaborative agreement to manage Blackboard Inc's datacenters

June 29 International Business Machines Corp

* Announced a collaborative agreement for IBM to manage Blackboard Inc's datacenters and cloud infrastructure Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

