BRIEF-Spartan Energy announces two consolidating Southeast Saskatchewan Light Oil acquisitions

June 29 Spartan Energy Corp

* Spartan Energy Corp. announces two consolidating Southeast Saskatchewan light oil acquisitions and bank line redetermination

* Says two separate transactions for a total aggregate purchase price of $71.7 million

* Acquisition will be funded through indebtedness drawn on Spartan's existing credit facilities

* Syndicate of lenders underwriting company's credit facilities have determined to renew Spartan's credit facilities at $150 million

* Corning-Manor acquisition is accretive on key measures, including 9% on forecasted 12 month cash flow, 25% on proved producing reserves

* Next borrowing base redetermination is scheduled for October 31, 2016