版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 6月 30日 星期四 00:43 BJT

BRIEF-Orange says poised to aquire Moldova cable operator Sun Communications

June 29 Orange Sa

* Says poised to aquire Moldova cable operator Sun Communications

* Price not disclosed Further company coverage: (Reporting y Paris Newsroom)
