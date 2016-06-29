版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 30日 星期四 01:03 BJT

BRIEF-Gogo expands coverage on eastern seaboard of North America and in Central Canada

June 29 Gogo Inc :

* Gogo Inc says has expanded its coverage on eastern seaboard of North America and in Central Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

