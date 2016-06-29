版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 30日 星期四 01:35 BJT

BRIEF-Canadian Pacific Railway says unit entered third amending agreement to credit agreement - SEC filing

June 29 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd:

* On June 28, co's unit entered into a third amending agreement to credit agreement dated as of September 26, 2014 - SEC filing

* Amendments to credit agreement include extension of the 5 year maturity date from September 26, 2020 to June 28, 2021 Source text (1.usa.gov/29b6lVV) Further company coverage:

