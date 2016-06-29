版本:
BRIEF-Ralph Lauren CEO's FY 2016 total compensation was $11.1 mln - SEC Filing

June 29 Ralph Lauren Corp :

* Executive chairman Ralph Lauren total compensation for 2016 $17.2 million versus $24 million in 2015

* Says CEO Stefan Larsson FY 2016 total compensation $11.1 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/295dHc9) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

