公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 30日 星期四

BRIEF-Laurentian announces C$135 mln bought deal offering of subscription receipts

June 29 Laurentian Bank Of Canada :

* Laurentian Bank of Canada announces C$135 million bought deal offering of subscription receipts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

