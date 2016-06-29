版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 30日 星期四 05:08 BJT

BRIEF-Intercept Pharmaceuticals files for convertible senior notes for up to $400 mln

June 29 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Files for convertible senior notes for up to $400 million - SEC filing Source text: (1.usa.gov/295S8vp) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

