BRIEF-Lincoln Mining announces debt settlement agreement

June 29 Lincoln Mining Corp

* Lincoln Mining announces debt settlement agreement

* Creditors to get 929,496 common shares of co at $0.15 per share and 16 million special warrants at a deemed value of $0.2434

* Debt settlement agreement with two former directors of company (with respect to outstanding debt totaling $4 million