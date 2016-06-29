版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 30日 星期四

BRIEF-Stone Energy Corp announces contract agreements

June 29 Stone Energy Corp

* Stone Energy Corp announces contract agreements

* Announced termination of an existing long term deep water rig commitment and execution of a new interim Appalachian midstream contract Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

