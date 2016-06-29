版本:
BRIEF-Capital One receives no objection from Fed, to repurchase $2.5 bln

June 29 Capital One Financial Corp :

* Capital One's CCAR capital plan receives no objection from the Federal Reserve

* Expects to repurchase $2.5 billion of shares of common stock through end of Q2 of 2017

* Expects to maintain current quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

