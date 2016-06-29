BRIEF-State Street to repurchase up to $1.4 bln of its common stock

UPDATE 3-Toy seller plans listing as investors turn more bullish on Russia
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Writes through with new context, detail)
June 29 State Street Corp :
* State Street Corporation announces an intention to increase its quarterly common stock dividend to $0.38 per share and an authorization to purchase up to $1.4 billion of its common stock
* Intends to increase its quarterly common stock dividend to $0.38 per share, from $0.34 per share
* Says program will be effective July 1, 2016 and extend through June 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Writes through with new context, detail)
BERLIN, Jan 16 A lawyer for one of the Volkswagen executives charged last week by U.S. prosecutors over the company's diesel emissions scandal said the way they handled the legal process would have been unconstitutional under German law.
* Simon Crowe has advised boards of GasLog Ltd, GasLog Partners LP of his decision to step down from his position as CFO on June 30, 2017