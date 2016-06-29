版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 30日 星期四

BRIEF-PIMCO Dynamic Credit Income Fund says PCI will change its name to PIMCO Dynamic Credit And Mortgage Income Fund

June 29 PIMCO Dynamic Credit Income Fund :

* PIMCO Dynamic Credit Income Fund says effective July 29, 2016, PCI will change its name to PIMCO Dynamic Credit And Mortgage Income Fund Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

