BRIEF-Ally announces non-objection to 2016 capital plan

UPDATE 3-Toy seller plans listing as investors turn more bullish on Russia
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Writes through with new context, detail)
June 29 Ally Financial Inc :
* Ally announces non-objection to 2016 capital plan
* Authorization to repurchase up to $700 million of company's common stock from time to time through Q2 of 2017
* Ally Financial Inc says authorization to repurchase up to $700 million of company's common stock from time to time through Q2 of 2017
* Ally's capital plan quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of company's common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Writes through with new context, detail)
BERLIN, Jan 16 A lawyer for one of the Volkswagen executives charged last week by U.S. prosecutors over the company's diesel emissions scandal said the way they handled the legal process would have been unconstitutional under German law.
* Simon Crowe has advised boards of GasLog Ltd, GasLog Partners LP of his decision to step down from his position as CFO on June 30, 2017