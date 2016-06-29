版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 30日 星期四

BRIEF-Ally announces non-objection to 2016 capital plan

June 29 Ally Financial Inc :

* Ally announces non-objection to 2016 capital plan

* Authorization to repurchase up to $700 million of company's common stock from time to time through Q2 of 2017

* Ally's capital plan quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of company's common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

