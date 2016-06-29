版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 30日 星期四 06:00 BJT

BRIEF-Citi announces share repurchase program of up to $8.6 bln

June 29 Citigroup Inc

* Fed does not object to planned capital actions; capital actions include increase of quarterly dividend to $0.16 per share, repurchase program of up to $8.6 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐