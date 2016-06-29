版本:
BRIEF-Citizens Financial Group Inc receives no objection to 2016 capital plan

June 29 Citizens Financial Group Inc :

* Citizens Financial Group Inc receives no objection to 2016 capital plan

* Proposed quarterly dividends of $0.12 per share through end of 2016

* Plan includes potential to raise quarterly dividends to $0.14 per share in 2017

* Says plan includes common share repurchases of up to $690 million, an increase of 38% over 2015 capital plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

