BRIEF-Citizens Financial Group Inc receives no objection to 2016 capital plan

* Citizens Financial Group Inc receives no objection to 2016 capital plan

* Proposed quarterly dividends of $0.12 per share through end of 2016

* Plan includes potential to raise quarterly dividends to $0.14 per share in 2017

* Says plan includes common share repurchases of up to $690 million, an increase of 38% over 2015 capital plan