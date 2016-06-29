BRIEF-Citizens Financial Group Inc receives no objection to 2016 capital plan

UPDATE 3-Toy seller plans listing as investors turn more bullish on Russia
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Writes through with new context, detail)
June 29 Citizens Financial Group Inc :
* Citizens Financial Group Inc receives no objection to 2016 capital plan
* Proposed quarterly dividends of $0.12 per share through end of 2016
* Plan includes potential to raise quarterly dividends to $0.14 per share in 2017
* Says plan includes common share repurchases of up to $690 million, an increase of 38% over 2015 capital plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Writes through with new context, detail)
BERLIN, Jan 16 A lawyer for one of the Volkswagen executives charged last week by U.S. prosecutors over the company's diesel emissions scandal said the way they handled the legal process would have been unconstitutional under German law.
* Simon Crowe has advised boards of GasLog Ltd, GasLog Partners LP of his decision to step down from his position as CFO on June 30, 2017