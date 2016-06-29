版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 30日 星期四 05:06 BJT

BRIEF-JPMorgan announces 2016 CCAR results

June 29 Jpmorgan Chase & Co

* Jpmorgan chase announces 2016 ccar results

* Board of directors also intends to continue the current common stock dividend of $0.48 per share for the third quarter of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

