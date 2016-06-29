版本:
BRIEF-Great Basin Scientific entered into securities purchase agreement to issue $75 mln in senior secured convertible notes

June 29 Great Basin Scientific

* Entered into securities purchase agreement to issue $75 million in principal face amount of senior secured convertible notes

* Notes will not bear any ordinary interest and company will receive total gross proceeds of $68 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

