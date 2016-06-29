BRIEF-Goldman Sachs says federal reserve board did not object to its 2016 capital plan

June 29 Goldman Sachs Group Inc:

* Goldman Sachs says federal reserve board did not object to its 2016 capital plan

* Goldman Sachs says 2016 capital plan includes repurchase of outstanding common stock, an increase to its quarterly common stock dividend

* Goldman Sachs says 2016 capital plan also includes possible issuance and redemption of other capital securities