BRIEF-Edinvent says it has sold $3.4 mln in equity financing

June 29 Edinvent Inc

* Says it has sold $3.4 mln in equity financing - SEC filing

* Discloses in Form D with U.S. SEC that the total offering amount was for $3.4 million Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

