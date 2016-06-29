版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 30日 星期四 02:38 BJT

BRIEF-Lucara Diamond will be retaining 1,109 carat diamond as bidding didn't meet reserve price at auction

June 29 Lucara Diamond Corp :

* Will be retaining 1,109 carat type IIa Lesedi La Rona diamond as bidding didn't meet reserve price at auction held in London Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐