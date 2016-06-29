BRIEF-Tuscany Energy announces receipt of repayment demand

UPDATE 3-Toy seller plans listing as investors turn more bullish on Russia
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Writes through with new context, detail)
June 29 Tuscany Energy Ltd:
* ATB Financial has demanded repayment of all amounts owing thereunder, being approximately $8.5 million
* Also intends to file an assignment in bankruptcy under BIA with respect to its remaining assets
* Upon appointment of receiver and assignment in bankruptcy being made, it is expected that all of Tuscany's directors will resign Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Writes through with new context, detail)
BERLIN, Jan 16 A lawyer for one of the Volkswagen executives charged last week by U.S. prosecutors over the company's diesel emissions scandal said the way they handled the legal process would have been unconstitutional under German law.
* Simon Crowe has advised boards of GasLog Ltd, GasLog Partners LP of his decision to step down from his position as CFO on June 30, 2017