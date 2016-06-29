版本:
BRIEF-Tuscany Energy announces receipt of repayment demand

June 29 Tuscany Energy Ltd:

* ATB Financial has demanded repayment of all amounts owing thereunder, being approximately $8.5 million

* Also intends to file an assignment in bankruptcy under BIA with respect to its remaining assets

* Upon appointment of receiver and assignment in bankruptcy being made, it is expected that all of Tuscany's directors will resign Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

