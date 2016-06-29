版本:
BRIEF-Moody's Changes Energy Transfer Partners' Outlook To Negative

June 29 (Reuters) -

* Moody's Changes Energy Transfer Partners' Outlook To Negative

* Moody's - Negative outlooks at ETP and ETE reflect the more challenging energy market which confronts their midstream energy operations

* Moody's - Negative outlooks reflect potential litigation fallout emanating from ETE's recently terminated bid to acquire the Williams Companies, Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

