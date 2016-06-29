版本:
BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT announces sale of property in South Carolina for $6.5 mln

June 29 Slate Retail Reit :

* Slate Retail REIT announces sale of property in south Carolina for $6.5 million

* Net proceeds from disposition of property are expected to be reinvested on a tax-deferred basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

