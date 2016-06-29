版本:
BRIEF-LSB Industries Inc's El Dorado, Arkansas facility's ammonia plant is operating at nameplate capacity

June 29 LSB Industries Inc :

* LSB Industries, Inc. Announces that its El Dorado, Arkansas facility's ammonia plant is operating at nameplate capacity

* Addition of ammonia production capabilities at el dorado expected to be reflected in overall financial performance in second half of 2016

* LSB Industries Inc says new ammonia plant at its El Dorado, Arkansas facility has been producing ammonia at an average rate of 1,150 tons per day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

