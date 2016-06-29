版本:
BRIEF-National General Holdings announces pricing of $175 mln in depositary shares

June 29 National General Holdings Corp

* Announces pricing of $175 million in depositary shares representing interests in preferred stock

* Says offering price per depositary share is $25, for aggregate gross proceeds of $175 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

