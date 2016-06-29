版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 30日 星期四 05:26 BJT

BRIEF-Potash Corp of Saskatchewan files for debt shelf; size undisclosed

June 29 Potash Corporation Of Saskatchewan Inc

* Says files for debt shelf with U.S. SEC; size undisclosed - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/29bEm8N) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐