BRIEF-Ultratech asks board recommend stockholders vote for its director nominees

June 29 Ultratech Inc

* Ultratech says board recommends stockholders vote for its director nominees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

