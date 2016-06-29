版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 30日 星期四 04:58 BJT

BRIEF-Sorrento Therapeutics files for stock shelf of up to $176.6 mln - SEC Filing

June 29 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc :

* Says files for stock shelf of up to $176.6 million with U.S. SEC - SEC Filing Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/2954KQJ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐