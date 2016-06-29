版本:
2016年 6月 30日

BRIEF-Innophos holdings receives written notice from PCS Purified Phosphates

June 29 Innophos Holdings Inc :

* Received written notice from PCS Purified Phosphates that PCS does not wish to extend term of amended and restated purified wet phosphoric acid supply agreement Source text: 1.usa.gov/293FvQj Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

