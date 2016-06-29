BRIEF-Weyerhaeuser announces conversion of mandatory convertible preference shares

June 29 Weyerhaeuser Co :

* Weyerhaeuser announces conversion of mandatory convertible preference shares

* Outstanding 6.375% mandatory convertible preference shares, series a will convert into common shares effective July 1, 2016

* Weyerhaeuser co says convertion will be at a rate of 1.6929 Weyerhaeuser common shares per preference share

* Weyerhaeuser co says company anticipates issuing a total of approximately 23 million Weyerhaeuser common shares in conjunction with conversion