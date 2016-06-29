版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 30日 星期四 05:00 BJT

BRIEF-8Point3 Energy Partners enters contribution agreement to acquire interest in 5 MW project

June 29 8point3 Energy Partners Lp :

* Entered contribution agreement to acquire an interest in 5 MW project

* Deal for $12.0 million in cash Source text: 1.usa.gov/293CC26 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

