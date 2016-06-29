版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 30日 星期四 04:55 BJT

BRIEF-S&P Global Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $1.2 bln

June 29 S&P Global Inc :

* Files for mixed shelf of up to $1.2 billion Source text: 1.usa.gov/293Ca3M Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

