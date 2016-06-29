版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 30日 星期四 05:13 BJT

BRIEF-National Commercial Bank Jamaica withdraws U.S. IPO plans

June 29 National Commercial Bank Jamaica Ltd :

* Files to withdraw U.S. IPO plans - SEC filing

* Had previously filed for U.S. IPO of up to $225 million in May 2012 Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/29bD5OT) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐