2016年 6月 30日

BRIEF-Dime Community Bancshares says CEO Vincent Palagiano to retire

June 29 Dime Community Bancshares Inc :

* Dime Community Bancshares Inc announces the retirement of chief executive officer Vincent F. Palagiano

* Kenneth Mahon, will assume roles of CEO, president of both entities as of January 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

