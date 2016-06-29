版本:
BRIEF-Synchrony Financial expects to provide capital plan details by its quarterly earnings update in July - SEC Filing

June 29 Synchrony Financial :

* Says expects to provide details about its capital plan on or before its next quarterly earnings update in July 2016 - SEC Filing Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/295n4bx) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

