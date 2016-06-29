BRIEF-Zions Bancorp says fed reserve does not object its board-approved 2016 capital plan

June 29 Zions Bancorp :

* Fed reserve does not object to Co's board-approved 2016 capital plan, as submitted to federal reserve on April 5, 2016

* Increase of common dividend to $0.08 per share per quarter or approximately $65 million in total common dividends over four quarter

* Zions' capital plan includes up to $144 million of preferred equity redemption

* Zions' capital plan for period spanning July 1, 2016 through June 30, 2017 include up to $180 million of common stock redemption

* Says capital actions are expected to reduce fixed charges and improve zions' return on equity

* Says capital actions are subject to final approval by Zions Bancorporation's board of directors